Surge Of Travelers At Will Rogers World Airport For Spring Break

Wednesday, March 13th 2024, 9:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Spring break is already here for much of the nation, and it's just a week away for many here in the metro. 

Will Rogers World Airport officials say you can expect it to be busy with nearly 7,500 travelers expected Wednesday and Thursday. 

A few tips from the airport, if you're headed out early in the morning or later in the afternoon, arrive at least two hours before your flight to allow time through security.


