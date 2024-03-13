Stillwater Police Chief Announces Retirement

Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts announced his retirement after 32 years of service on Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Wednesday, March 13th 2024, 8:50 am

By: News 9


Stillwater Police say that Watts was elected as chief in 2019 after serving many other roles in the department, such as patrol officer, training sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division commander, and more.

In the release, the City of Stillwater shared that they appreciate his service and wish him well in his next chapter.

They said that effective immediately, Assistant Chief Shannon Jordan would serve as acting Chief until their city manager and human resources department work to fill the position.

Jordan has been the Assistant Chief for five years and has been with the Stillwater Police Department for almost 32 years.
