Arrest Warrant Issued For Driver After Child Struck While Riding Bicycle

An arrest warrant has been issued after a driver hit a child riding a bike in Del City while under the influence, police say.

Del City Police said 28-year-old Kylie Putman was driving near Southeast 15th Street and South Bryant Avenue earlier this month when she struck the young boy.

Investigators say they believe Putman had been smoking marijuana, and was possibly texting when she struck the child.

The arrest warrant says Putman had her three kids in the car at the time.

The victim is still in the hospital.