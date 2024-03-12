Man Accused Of Killing 4-Month-Old Baby Will Stand Trial

A Cleveland County man will stand trial in the death of his girlfriend’s baby. The four-month-old girl died in February of 2023 after she was found unresponsive while in the man’s care.

Shaun Wadlow, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder for the incident that happened on February 9, 2023. Investigators said a 4-month-old infant was left in Wadlow's care at an apartment complex in Cleveland County. At around 7:14 p.m., the mother of the child called Wadlow, and he told her that the infant was unresponsive. When police arrived the infant was not breathing.

The 4-month-old was transported to the hospital where it was discovered that the infant had a severe brain injury. A child abuse medical specialist indicated the injuries the infant suffered were consistent with inflicted trauma-child abuse. The child was on life-support and died in the hospital several days later.

The baby's mother took the stand while wearing a T-shirt showing support for both her daughter and Wadlow. She gave tearful testimony about the February day last year when Wadlow told her that her daughter was “limp” and had “faint breathing”.

The mother said she rushed home and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The baby's maternal grandmother also took the stand, saying the defendant was “scared” since the baby wasn’t alert. Both testified the defendant was assuming the role of father and cared for the baby.

The state also called Dr. Ryan Brown, a child abuse physician who was asked to review the case. He testified the baby had a “spinal cord injury” and some “blood on the brain” but it was the lack of oxygen to the brain that was most critical.

He said under oath, he believed her injuries were “unnatural” and consistent with “abusive head trauma”.

Finally, a detective testified the defendant told police he “placed her in a swing” and left for just a few minutes to “make a bottle” when he returned, he told police she was “unresponsive”.

The judge bound the case over to trial as Wadlow left the courtroom.

Family Wants Justice in Baby’s Death; Mother’s Boyfriend Charged

The family and extended family of the baby got into a shouting match outside the courthouse in September following a court appearance by the Wadlow. Many family members were there in support of the suspect.

“We're not trying to have confrontation we just want justice,” said Taylor Hughes, an extended family member.

Both sides arrived – for a preliminary hearing conference for Wadlow, who is charged with first degree murder in the death of the baby girl.

“She was just a great baby, she was laughing, I mean she was just a great baby, she never cried,” said Jennifer Yount, Khe-Lani’s Grandmother. Court documents reveal back in February, while in the care of Wadlow, the mother’s boyfriend, Khe-lani suffered a severe brain injury consistent with trauma-child abuse. She later died.

“We have love for her, and we want people to know that she was an amazing child and what happened to her wasn't okay,” Hughes said. Wadlow has pleaded not guilty in the baby's death. However, Khe-lani's extended family says they will continue to show up until they get answers.

“That's all that we're really asking for is that we find out what happened and that we get justice for her because if we don't fight for her, she can't fight for herself, she was only 4 months old,” Hughes said. “I understand that they are upset, you know, but we want justice Khe-lani and we're not going to stop.”

Outside the courthouse, we asked Wadlow's supporters for a comment, but they declined. Wadlow is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on January 12.