Ad Campaign Calling For Ryan Walters' Impeachment Launched By GLAAD

In the 30-second TV spot, GLAAD calls out the superintendent for allegedly spreading fear and disinformation while using taxpayer dollars to fund his personal appearances.

By: News 9

An LGBTQ advocacy group has launched a new ad campaign that calls for the impeachment of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In a statement on their website, GLAAD says, "Walters is a threat to transgender students, and to all students in Oklahoma. He must be ousted immediately."

A press release sent by GLAAD about this ad mentions the death of a non-binary Oklahoma student.

Related: Nex Benedict

“Students like Nex are not safe in schools under the leadership of Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters,” GLAAD’s press release said.

The ad is running in Oklahoma and highlights Walters’ actions, asking viewers to contact their representatives and ask them to remove Walters from office.

The Department of Education released this statement in response:

"Superintendent Walters is a champion for Oklahoma students and their families. He works every day to get our schools back to basics while never allowing the radical left to force their vision on our kids. He will never give in to the out-of-state woke mob."