'Unsafe, Horrible, Deplorable': Edmond Plans Lawsuit Against Veteran's Home

-

At the end of February, the council declared The New Life Village a public nuisance. When council found it was still unsafe for residents on Monday, it gave the greenlight for the City Attorney to handle it in district court.

Unsafe, horrible and deplorable where a few of the words used by City Council members in the March 11th meeting to describe the conditions at The New Life Village.

The building, just east of the University of Central Oklahoma, is home to 20 veterans. At the end of February, it was home to nearly 400 code violations.

“They’re not providing a safe, clean environment to those veterans,” Councilman Tom Robins told News 9 on February 29th.

He voted with all of his colleagues on February 26th to declare the building a public nuisance.

The directive facing the property owner – fix a list of items to abate the problem or face legal action.

Monday night, there was an update from code enforcement.

“70 percent of the violations remain uncorrected,” said Code Inspection Supervisor, Ivan Smith.

There was also an update given from the fire and police departments on the past 2 weeks.

“First responders have responded 20 times to the location,” said Police Chief J.D. Younger.

The property owner’s attorney Danny Shadid also presented to the council.

He said the work was underway, but argued that it takes time.

“We are making progress,” Shadid said. “We want to keep making progress.”

Members of the City Council voiced concerns that the progress wasn’t enough. In the end, the council once again voted unanimously.

Several veterans groups have pledged to find new housing for those living at New Life Village. Right now they need landlords to come forward willing to do just that.