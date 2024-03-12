Barry Manilow To Perform Last Oklahoma City Concert At Paycom Center In August

According to a press release, Barry Manilow is coming to Oklahoma City for his final concert at the Paycom Center on August 17.

By: News 9

On Tuesday, Paycom Center announced Manilow will return for a one-night-only concert event.

Manilow said he is not retiring; this is just the last time he will tour in Oklahoma.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. at Manilow.com and Ticketmaster.