Barry Manilow To Perform Last Oklahoma City Concert At Paycom Center In August

Tuesday, March 12th 2024, 1:12 pm
Barry Manilow is coming to Oklahoma City for his final concert at the Paycom Center on August 17, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, Paycom Center announced Manilow will return for a one-night-only concert event.
Manilow said he is not retiring; this is just the last time he will tour in Oklahoma.
Tickets for the show go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. at Manilow.com and Ticketmaster.
