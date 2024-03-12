Former Ringling High School Principal, Coach In Court To Withdraw Blind Plea

After collapsing in court in January, a former Ringling High School principal and head football coach will attempt to withdraw his blind plea again on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Phillip Koons was charged with a misdemeanor charge of outraging public decency after seven students accused him of verbally abusing them and using racial slurs.

Koons said he did not understand the consequences of the blind plea he entered into, and attempted to withdraw the plea on Jan. 31, but collapsed inside the court.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m., and if the judge grants the motion, the case will move to a jury trial.

If the motion is denied however, the case will move to sentencing.