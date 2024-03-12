Police Search For Suspects After 1 Shot During Attempted Armed Robbery In Oklahoma City

An attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning resulted in the shooting of one of the suspects involved, Oklahoma City Police said.

By: News 9

One person was shot Tuesday morning after three people attempted to break into an apartment in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

According to Oklahoma City Police, three suspects attempted to break into a residence at around 1 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 36th Street when the person living inside the apartment opened fire, striking one of the suspects.

OCPD said that suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two suspects are still outstanding, police say.

OCPD said the do not have a description of the other two suspects other than they were wearing all black clothing.