Sooners Coach Moser Says There's 'Zero Truth' To DePaul Rumors

Rumors are circulating that OU Men's Basketball Coach Porter Moser could be leaving the Sooners for DePaul University. However, on his "X" (formerly known as Twitter) account, Coach Moser stated that he not only saw the reports but that they have "zero truth" to them.

Monday, March 11th 2024, 10:30 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Reports are circulating that OU Men's Basketball Coach Porter Moser could be leaving the Sooners for DePaul University.

However, on his "X" (formerly known as Twitter) account, Coach Moser stated that he not only saw the reports but that they have "zero truth" to them.

Moser continued to say that "there is no validity to any of these 'sources'".

OU plays TCU Wednesday in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at 2 p.m.
