Honoring Late Wife's Mission, Man Pays Off Overdue Lunch Balances In Oklahoma Schools

An Oklahoma man is doing everything he can to lift the burden off the families and the school districts.

It’s a typical day of school as lunchroom workers prepare for hundreds of hungry kids.

Bills that are too costly for the families to pay and put school districts in a tough position.

Enter Sean Cummings.

Before her passing, Cummings and his wife Cathy decided on a way to keep her passion alive, “So she was sick with cancer and we knew she was going to die, and we were trying to come up with some idea of something to do, rather than just, in lieu of flowers. Her favorite thing in all the world was our children,” said Sean.

So since her passing last month, Sean with the help of a family friend started a GoFundMe page, to pay off overdue lunch balances for school districts

“Right now, between that and checks that have come in $55,000 worth of donations, which lets you know people care.”

So district by district, Sean has been making calls and delivering checks.

Choctaw, Jones, Harrah, Mid-Del, and others are all recipients of the generous donations.

Outside of the fees for the GoFundMe, every dime goes to the schools. There are no administrative costs, they don’t even collect gas money.

Now Sean says he’ll continue his mission as long as there is a need.