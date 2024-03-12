Dispute Over Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Financial Crisis Continues

More controversy in the ongoing dispute over the financial crisis at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Amason told the county’s budget board last month that his office did not receive the funding it was due.

Cleveland County’s Budget Board asked the sheriff's office to provide documentation to justify the additional funding. The board asks for current expenditures, current balances, and expended or expected expenditures.

On Monday, Sheriff Chris Amason and staff turned over more than a dozen boxes of documents during the budget meeting. Two boxes for each board member to review which is expected to take some time.

Amason said they have uncovered several discrepancies in the budget board’s process in determining funding and spending.

The board approved an advance of $1.3 million to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office to cover expenses during the Feb 26th budget meeting. “We had to put money in there so they can make payroll, this is a critical time, but we also have to take care of all the money that goes into their accounts, those are taxpayer dollars," Cleveland County Commissioner Rusty Grissom previously told News9.

Both parties are seeking outside counsel on the issue.

The state auditor is now reviewing the county’s finances.