Scoliosis Treatment Options

A viewer tells us they're 65 years old with severe scoliosis. They'd like to know about possible treatment options. Doctor Lacy Anderson says there are multiple ways to treat scoliosis.

By: News 9

Scoliosis is a condition where the spine starts to curve. It can be found in a c-shape or an s-shape curve and can affect the entire back or just part of the back. It can cause symptoms like back pain and difficulty walking, especially if the hip bones are out of alignment, causing one leg to appear shorter than the other. In severe cases, it could even cause shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Treatment is usually started with exercises and physical therapy to help strengthen the core muscles to help hold the back in alignment. For many people, this can help tremendously with pain and discomfort. Exercises like yoga and pilates can also help.

For extremely severe cases, there are spinal surgeries to help realign the spine and this would be performed by a spine surgeon.

Although scoliosis can be diagnosed in adolescence, it’s very common in people over age 65. Patients may notice that their shoulder blades look uneven or that their hip bone may be higher on one side than the other side.

Be sure to see your doctor if you think you may have scoliosis.