OU Students Win First Place In US Dept. Of Energy Competition For Geothermal Well Design

Engineering students at the University of Oklahoma won first place in the US Department of Energy's 2023 Geothermal Collegiate Competition for their design of a system to heat a greenhouse for the Osage Nation.

By: News 9

A group of students at the University of Oklahoma were recognized on the national level for their work towards sustainable energy.

Nabe Konate, Jose Aramendiz, Gurban Hassanov, Cesar Vivas and Vagif Mammadzada, all graduate students at the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, developed a system to heat a greenhouse for the Osage Nation.

The group's project was the design of a system of geothermal wells to heat and cool the Osage Nation’s 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.

Now, the geothermal energy can be used to help communities that can't rely on solar or wind energy.

The group won first place in the US Department of Energy's 2023 Geothermal Collegiate Competition, and are now back-to-back national champions.