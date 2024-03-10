'Good For The Game': Coach Venables Comments On NCAA Considering Headsets In Helmets Of Players

The NCAA is considering allowing head coaches to have in-game communication with one player on offense and one on defense as part of a series of proposed rule changes.

By: Associated Press

The NCAA is considering allowing head coaches to have in-game communication with one player on offense and one on defense as part of a series of proposed rule changes.

Coaches and athletic directors have long advocated for the NCAA to allow electronic communication from the sideline, as in the NFL, instead of forcing coaches to use hand signals or poster boards to call plays. If implemented, Friday’s recommendation by the NCAA Football Rules Committee could potentially prevent teams from stealing opponents’ signs.

"It's a technology that is good for the game and you go to be careful not trying to overcoach," said Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables. "Sometimes, you can overcoach, just imagine the coach having a player come over to the sideline, 15 seconds before the snap and you telling him one last thing. Well, you're able to do that to one guy on both sides of the ball."

While in-game sign stealing is permitted, along with studying video of past games, in-person scouting of future opponents and videotaping opponents’ sideline activities are banned. A Michigan football staffer was accused last season of engaging in those banned activities, resulting in a suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh.

The recommendations by the rules committee need to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss football proposals on April 18.

In games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school would have the option to use coach-to-player communications through the helmet to one player on the field. The communication would be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.



