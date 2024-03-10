Woman Rescued From Burning Apartment In NW Oklahoma City

A woman was rescued from a burning apartment building in Oklahoma City on Sunday by firefighters.

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 6:30 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire said the woman was OK and no one was hurt after the fire near NW 16th and Rockwell early in the morning.

OKCFD did say a part of the building gave way to the flames.

"We did have a partial collapse on this," said OKCFD Battalion Chief David Meyer. "Luckily, my team did a real good job of identifying that structure weakness before it happened."

Officials said some families are displaced due to the fire, but firefighters said the Red Cross is working with them to help.

At this time, it's unclear what sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
