Friends, family and loved ones gathered for a vigil for a Mustang High School football player on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

Friends, family and loved ones gathered for a vigil for a Mustang High School football player on Saturday.

Zach Doran collapsed last week at an MMA event.

The vigil was at the Heart Hospital in Northwest Oklahoma City where he is receiving care.

His family has a GoFundMe to help with medical bills.