Watch: Israel UN Ambassador Danon says Iran strikes were 'calculated and necessary'

Ambassador Danny Danon says Israel acted on clear intelligence to prevent nuclear attack, vows continued action if needed.

By: Drake Johnson

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon defended Israel’s overnight strikes on Iranian sites in a press conference Friday, calling the action a 'preemptive operation' to halt what he described as an imminent nuclear threat.

>>> Iran launches drones at Israel as Israel attacks Iranian nuclear sites, top commanders

Watch the full speech from 6/13/2025 in the video player above. Key takeaways are below:

Israel Says Attack Was Necessary

Ambassador Danny Danon opened by confirming that “last night, the State of Israel launched a preemptive operation against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure.” He said dozens of targets across Iran were struck and that “many senior terrorists in the IRGC were eliminated.”

Danon called the strikes “a calculated and necessary action based on clear intelligence.”

Iran’s Nuclear Progress Sparked Urgent Action

According to Danon, Israeli intelligence uncovered “a secret program to develop all necessary parts of a bomb,” including “uranium enrichment, triggering mechanisms, and warhead delivery systems.”

He cited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), claiming Iran had “enough material for multiple nuclear weapons.” Danon also claimed Iran was “planning a surprise attack in coordination with their proxies.”

A Broader Message to the UN

Danon criticized the United Nations, stating:

“Where was the Secretary General when Iran spent years arming itself while vowing to wipe Israel off the map?”

He said Israel would not rely on diplomacy alone:

“Empty words will not stop Iran. Israel will.”

Israel Bracing for Iranian Retaliation

Asked about the duration of Israel’s military operation, Danon responded:

“We don’t know how long it will take... We prepared the population in Israel to embrace for attack coming from Iran.”

He added, “We expect more projectiles. We are preparing the population for very intense days ahead of us.”

Danon also confirmed that “more than 200 aircraft participated in the operation” and “more than 100 targets” were hit.

On Iran’s Response and the Broader Goal

When asked about a threat from Iran’s foreign minister that “Israel will live to regret this action,” Danon replied,

“It’s not new… they have already sent ballistic missiles into Israel. But we take seriously those threats.”

He emphasized Israel’s goal:

“To make sure that Iran will not have nuclear capabilities and to stop the ballistic missile operation.”

No Conflict With Iranian People

Danon made clear distinctions between the Iranian regime and its citizens, stating:

“Our fight is not against the people of Iran.”

“We did everything we can to minimize civilian casualties.”

He reiterated Israel’s preference for peace:

“We are a peaceful nation… But when we see a radical regime that is threatened to annihilate us, we take it very seriously.”