Hometown Heroes: Cody Turpin

This week's Hometown Hero is Cody Turpin from Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Turpin is being recognized for his work in opening Equality Health, an HIV and Hepatitis C clinic.

"We test and treat for free and rapid testing, and we see a multitude of individuals," Turpin said. "We do not discriminate on whether you can pay or not, so we see everyone. We see a barrier, we push past it based on the individual. We have an in-house pharmacy. Our environment is welcoming, we make it a one-stop shop for people who just can't afford it."

Turpin said his clinic, opened in 2020, helps people going through tough times, and works to make their day a little easier.

Quail Creek Bank presented Turpin with a $500 check in appreciation of his service.

"We have a tagline, our slogan for the clinic is 'Care the way it should be,'" Turpin said. "I heard a patient say that in the waiting area one day, and I stole it and it's our slogan."

Learn more about Equality Health here.