Hometown Heroes: Cody Turpin

This week's Hometown Hero is Cody Turpin from Oklahoma City.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 10:17 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week's Hometown Hero is Cody Turpin from Oklahoma City.

Turpin is being recognized for his work in opening Equality Health, an HIV and Hepatitis C clinic.

"We test and treat for free and rapid testing, and we see a multitude of individuals," Turpin said. "We do not discriminate on whether you can pay or not, so we see everyone. We see a barrier, we push past it based on the individual. We have an in-house pharmacy. Our environment is welcoming, we make it a one-stop shop for people who just can't afford it."

Turpin said his clinic, opened in 2020, helps people going through tough times, and works to make their day a little easier.

Quail Creek Bank presented Turpin with a $500 check in appreciation of his service.

"We have a tagline, our slogan for the clinic is 'Care the way it should be,'" Turpin said. "I heard a patient say that in the waiting area one day, and I stole it and it's our slogan."

Learn more about Equality Health here.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025