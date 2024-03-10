Family Escapes Electrical Fire In SW Oklahoma City

A family was able to escape an electrical fire inside a SW Oklahoma City home on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

A family was able to escape an electrical fire inside a SW Oklahoma City home on Saturday.

Firefighters said the victims just happened to wake up around 6 a.m. and realized there was a fire.

"They did not have smoke alarms in the house so they were very fortunate that it didn't get worse because those smoke alarms alert you way early," said OKCFD Battalion Chief Russell Huffman.

If you need one- a good reminder- the O-K-C Fire Department gives out free smoke alarms.



