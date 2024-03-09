All Lanes Of SH-74 Reopened In McClain County After Crash

Saturday, March 9th 2024, 4:37 pm
State Highway 74 is back open on Saturday following a crash around 2:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said all north and southbound lanes were closed in Goldsby due to the crash.
Lanes were closed for a couple of hours as drivers were detoured to alternate routes.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.
As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
