All Lanes Of SH-74 Reopened In McClain County After Crash

State Highway 74 is back open on Saturday following a crash around 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9th 2024, 4:37 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said all north and southbound lanes were closed in Goldsby due to the crash.

Lanes were closed for a couple of hours as drivers were detoured to alternate routes.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
