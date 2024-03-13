MitchellTalks Energy With Jerry Bohnen: Analysis Of The Oklahoma STAR Act

Energy Expert warns “NOFR” bill could “make things worse” by impacting Oklahoma’s increasing electricity costs. Scott Mitchell and Jerry Bohnen debate the issue.

By: Scott Mitchell

The NOFR bill, also known as the ROFR bill or the Oklahoma STAR Act, passed out of the Oklahoma House.

ROFR stands for Right Of First Refusal, which would give utilities wanting to build major transmission lines the ability to avoid competitive bidding. In Oklahoma, they already have it for "electric transmission lines at 300,000 volts and under." The hope some have is to give utilities ROFR privilege for bigger projects.

“The division is concerned these [existing] restrictions would limit competition, thereby potentially raising prices and lowering the quality of service for electricity customers,” Mitchell said.

However, it could make utility expenses go up for the average customer.

“The main point is it affects utility costs, which is passed on to ratepayers,” Bohnen said.