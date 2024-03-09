3 Killed In National Guard Helicopter Crash In Texas

Friday, March 8th 2024, 8:37 pm
Three people were killed when a U.S. National Guard helicopter crashed Friday on the Texas southern border, officials said.
A UH-27 Lakota helicopter crashed just before 4 p.m., local time, while on a support mission near Rio Grande City along the U.S-Mexico border, according to a statement from Joint Task Force North.
Two soldiers and one U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed and another soldier was injured.
The cause is under investigation, JTF-North said.
A National Guard spokesperson previously told CBS News that the helicopter went down near La Grulla, Texas, located about 40 miles west of the border city of McAllen.
March 8th, 2024
March 8th, 2024
March 1st, 2024
February 12th, 2024
March 9th, 2024
March 9th, 2024
March 9th, 2024