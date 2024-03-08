Oklahoma Republicans Work On Legislation To Curb Organized Retail Crime

State lawmakers say there's been a rise in organized retail crime at gas stations and convenience stores. So, many are introducing a handful of bills working to crack down on retail crime.

State lawmakers say there's been a rise in organized retail crime at gas stations and convenience stores. So, many are introducing a handful of bills working to crack down on retail crime.

In 2017 voters approved that $1000 misdemeanor threshold with State Question 780. OSBI stats show since then, shoplifting cases have more than tripled.

Republicans in the Senate and House are working on legislation - hoping to curb this kind of crime.

Senator Julie Daniels has filed Senate Bill 188 making it easier for prosecutors to crack down on repeat shoplifting offenders. A second bill, Senate Bill 1735 would punish anybody who tried to go behind the store counter, putting the employee in danger.

Similar bills are moving through the house where Daniels is the Senate author.

House Bill 3696 - would establish a felony charge for individuals who commit assault or battery on a retail employee.

House Bill 3694- would decrease the felony threshold for theft from $1,000 to $500.

These bills passed off the House and Senate floors this week and will move to the opposite chamber for a hearing.