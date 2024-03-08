Pet Of The Week: Castiel

Our Pet Of The Week is Castiel, a friendly and cuddly 1-year-old dog.

By: News 9

Our Pet Of The Week is Castiel, a 1-year-old dog.

Paris weighs 46 pounds and is a social butterfly who easily makes friends.

He knows basic commands like sit and is potty trained.

He sleeps well in his crate as long as the door is open.

He is well-mannered in the house; he is still working on the art of kennel training.

He loves to cuddle, play fetch, and eat ice cubes.

While he may have a mischievous side, like throwing his water and food bowls, his affectionate nature and playful antics make him a great addition to any home.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Castiel,

