Pet Of The Week: Castiel

Our Pet Of The Week is Castiel, a friendly and cuddly 1-year-old dog.

Friday, March 8th 2024, 1:00 pm

By: News 9


Our Pet Of The Week is Castiel, a 1-year-old dog.

Paris weighs 46 pounds and is a social butterfly who easily makes friends.

He knows basic commands like sit and is potty trained.

He sleeps well in his crate as long as the door is open.

He is well-mannered in the house; he is still working on the art of kennel training.

He loves to cuddle, play fetch, and eat ice cubes.

While he may have a mischievous side, like throwing his water and food bowls, his affectionate nature and playful antics make him a great addition to any home.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Castiel, CLICK HERE,

Humane Society Events

  1. The OK Humane Adoption Center has an Underdog Adoption Event on Saturday and Sunday, the 9th and 10th. The Nichols Hills Nothing Bundt Cakes will be there on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m., selling goodies and giving away BOGO coupons for bundtlets.
  2. On March 9th, they have in-person neonate training at their new facility (4301 Will Rogers Parkway.) for those who want to foster puppies and kittens under the age of 6 weeks. There's a limit of 10 people for this in-person training. CLICK HERE for more information.
