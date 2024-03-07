Leaving Behind A Legacy: OKC Police Chief Steps Down, Shares His Story

After three and a half decades of service, Oklahoma City's 50th Police Chief, Wade Gourley, is bidding farewell to his brothers in blue. In an emotional interview with News 9's Lisa Monahan, Chief Gourley shared insights into his decision to retire, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of his remarkable career.

Chief Gourley, who joined the force in 1989, initially planned a brief stint but found himself advancing through the ranks—from patrol officer to detective, crisis negotiator, tactical commander, and ultimately, to the city's top spot. Oklahoma City, the 20th largest in the nation, covers 621 square miles with a population of around 700,000 which Gourley says poses unique challenges for the police department.

Reflecting on the early years, he shared, "I was only going to do it for about five years then go do something else.”

His tenure included unprecedented events, such as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Despite the uncertainties, Oklahoma City did not lose one police officer to the virus, distinguishing itself from other major cities. Gourley reflected, "We were faced with something law enforcement had never dealt with… Oklahoma City didn’t lose one police officer, and we're one of the few major cities that didn't lose any officers related to COVID."

Chief Gourley also addressed the racial injustice protests, use of force complaints, and a Department of Justice investigation into the Oklahoma City Police Department’s responses to mental health crises. None of which, he says, has anything to do with his retirement.

Despite such challenges, Gourley spearheaded transformative initiatives, including reforming the police response to mental health calls, expanding crisis intervention and de-escalation training, and prioritizing community outreach. He emotionally expressed, "Until you have sat in that chair, you don't really understand all that you have to deal with, and it was that way for me."

One of his darkest moments as chief was the loss of Sergeant Meagan Burke. The incident he described accounted for his worst day on the job.

The chief addressed rumors surrounding his retirement, refuting claims that he was forced out. “No one is running me off,” he said.

Gourley also confronted questions about officers under investigation for sexual harassment who were allowed to retire with a pension. Gourley vehemently expressed his strong stance against such misconduct.

Gourley said he and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) fought against the legislation that allowed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, (P.T.S.D.), and other mental health conditions to qualify for a disability retirement. "We [OACP} don't believe people that are in trouble, like that, should be getting disability retirements." He said the state’s pension board makes those decisions. “There are people that always want drama and they’re going to try to create drama -- but it’s just not there," said Gourley.

While the news of his retirement may seem sudden, he disclosed, "I gave notice months ago." The city manager requested that he extend his tenure until 2025. He shared, "You don't want to wait until people want you to leave, and I think if you stay too long, that's what can happen."

That, and his desire to spend more time with family prompted Gourley to step down earlier than anticipated. Gourley acknowledged the impact his career, with its inherent risks, had on his family, stating, "It's been tough on them too, which makes me even more proud that we made it through."

Although emphasizing he wants to leave at the right time, he’s agreed to stay in the position until his successor is chosen. A decision that he believes will ensure ongoing progress within the department.

Gourley also shared insights into the qualities the city should seek in his successor, saying, "It needs to be somebody empathetic to the needs of officers and what they're dealing with and realizing they have a very tough job in managing the department, but also have that same empathy for the community as well."

His successor, to be chosen through a nationwide search, will oversee 1,200 officers and 400 non-sworn employees.

In reflecting on the qualities needed in the next chief, Gourley highlighted empathy for officers and the community, a tough-minded approach to criticism, and a willingness to institute positive changes.

Gourley leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership, and dedication to Oklahoma City.