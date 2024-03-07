Metro Tech Holding Annual Active Shooter Training

Although nearby residents may hear sirens and see emergency vehicles, Metro Tech said it is only holding an active shooter training exercise.

-

Metro Tech is holding its annual active shooter training exercise on Thursday in Oklahoma City to prepare students for a real-world mass casualty event.

Drivers near the area may hear sirens, see emergency vehicles, and might even see people who appear to have been shot, but organizers say to not worry.

Organizers at the school said the event is purely an exercise to help train public safety and healthcare students to jump into action and save lives.

"It is like the lightbulb moment of 'now I understand this... now I understand why we’ve been taught this way,'" simulation lab coordinator Josie Scott said. "So it's a very good learning experience for everybody across the board."

Metro Tech said the exercise scenario begins with three armed men firing at several people in the parking lot of the economic development center, before going inside the building to continue the attack.

Approximately 80 volunteers will act as deceased or injured victims with special effects wound makeup done by cosmetology students.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police and EMSA will assist the students and create a safe learning environment to learn the skills needed once they graduate the program.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Metro Tech is asking passersby to keep their distance from this area during the time of the exercise.