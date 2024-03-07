'Really Thankful:' Coach Venables Shares News Of Wife Being Cancer-Free

OU head football coach Brent Venables shared that his wife Julie is now cancer-free in a press conference Wednesday.

By: News 9

-

OU head football coach Brent Venables shared that his wife Julie is now cancer-free in a press conference Wednesday.

Coach Venables announced in August 2023 that his wife had been diagnosed in June of that year. Venables shared that his family has a history of battling the disease. Venables' mother, Nancy Schumaker, died of cancer in 2005.

Related: 'She's A Fighter:' Brent Venables On Wife's Battle With Cancer

Venables shared today that Julie is a fighter and he and his family are thankful for their medical team.

The Sooners wore pink for breast cancer awareness during their game in October 2023 against UCF.