'Really Thankful:' Coach Venables Shares News Of Wife Being Cancer-Free

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 10:41 pm
OU head football coach Brent Venables shared that his wife Julie is now cancer-free in a press conference Wednesday.
Coach Venables announced in August 2023 that his wife had been diagnosed in June of that year. Venables shared that his family has a history of battling the disease. Venables' mother, Nancy Schumaker, died of cancer in 2005.
Venables shared today that Julie is a fighter and he and his family are thankful for their medical team.
The Sooners wore pink for breast cancer awareness during their game in October 2023 against UCF.
