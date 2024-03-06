Parents Face Child Neglect Charges After Police Discover Home In Disarray

Police charged a mother and father with child neglect after police say they discovered their children living in squalor.

-

Police charged a mother and father after police said they discovered children living in squalor.

The condition of the family's home was uncovered in January.

According to neighbors, Brandon and Kimberly Marrotte recently moved out of their home. They said they rarely saw the couple’s children who they say played in the road unsupervised.

Back in January, police responded to this home near Southwest 38th and Mckinley Avenue. “A person had called the police,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

According to court filings, Brandon and Kimberly Marrotte's relatives called the police after finding the home in disarray. “They were concerned about some conditions inside the home there. Several children were living inside that home,” said Quirk.

Police say the caller told officers they were concerned for the welfare of the couple's daughters, ages three and four.

Police went inside the home and according to police reports found "feces smeared on the wall," and "feces, food, and trash on the floor." “Ultimately the two adults who lived inside that home were arrested on complaints of child neglect,” said Quirk.

The children were removed from the care of their parents. Investigators said they were grateful to the individuals who made the call to police. “If you feel something in your gut, somethings not right please call us, we will follow up, we will investigate,” said Quirk.

Jail records showed the couple posted a $5,000 bond and have since been released.