1 Dead After Pottawatomie County Crash

Tuesday, March 5th 2024, 8:25 pm
One person is dead after a crash in Pottawatomie County Tuesday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred 3 miles from Shawnee, on US-177 and Interstate 40 around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, OHP stated.
78-year-old Diana Srader was entrapped for approximately 14 minutes before being extricated by the Shawnee Fire Department, and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital, OHP confirmed.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital with injuries, OHP stated.
