1 Dead After Pottawatomie County Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Pottawatomie County Tuesday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tuesday, March 5th 2024, 8:25 pm

By: News 9


POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -

The crash occurred 3 miles from Shawnee, on US-177 and Interstate 40 around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, OHP stated.

78-year-old Diana Srader was entrapped for approximately 14 minutes before being extricated by the Shawnee Fire Department, and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital, OHP confirmed.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital with injuries, OHP stated.
