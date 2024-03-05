Local Author Shares Her Book 'The Porch' On The Coca-Cola Porch

Sharing stories and connections is the purpose of the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, and an Oklahoma author shares a similar message in her book "The Porch."

By: News 9

Elishea Barlow is an occupational therapist from Oklahoma who found a deeper connection to her front porch when her father died.

She said when her father died, she remembered all the memories she had on the porch with him and began photographing them.

She turned those photographs of porches all over America into a story about the memories people share on the porch.

Her book, "The Porch," is about all the conversations that happen on someone's porch and encourages readers to reflect on the interactions and connections they share with people.

She said she thinks a porch makes a house a home, and that is what inspired her to capture them.

"The Porch"is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Full Circle Books, and more.




