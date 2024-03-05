'The Oklahoma Standard,' Farmers Donating Hay Bales To Wildfire-Affected Ranchers

In the Oklahoma City metro, farmers are personally transporting over 200 hay bales to cities such as Woodward and Gage, who bore the brunt of last week's wildfires.

Oklahoma farmers are coming together to help those whose land was devastated by wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma.

In the Oklahoma City metro, farmers are personally transporting over 200 hay bales to cities such as Woodward and Gage, who bore the brunt of the inferno.

The mayor of Piedmont, Kurt Mayabb, runs a farm and is organizing this effort.

Mayabb said it takes up to 2 years for a burned pasture to regrow, and without grass, there’s no way to feed livestock. Mayabb says he wants to help out his fellow farmers with as much hay as possible over the next several months.

"It's the Oklahoma Standard," Mayabb said. "It brings joy to my heart to know we can put this deal together knowing we'll hit our goal, and exceed our goal. Being in Oklahoma, it’s what we do."

With the first truckload going out on Sunday, and another scheduled for Thursday, Mayabb says this is the perfect example of how we support each other no matter how far.

Mayabb said for those willing to help, they can always use more hay bales or transportation funds. To donate, click here.