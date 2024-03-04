Bill To Extend Eviction Window In Oklahoma To Be Heard

Oklahoma ranks among the highest in the country for evictions but has one of the shortest eviction timelines. Senate Democrats say this is one of many problems with the state’s housing system.

State lawmakers are digging into the state’s eviction process. Under current state law, evictions can begin just five days after a missed payment.

Senator Julia Kirt (D-OKC) has filed a bill to double that timeline.

“Eviction is part of that problem, it's causing a lot of instability, it's not good for landlords and it's not good for tenants,” said Sen. Kirt.

A landlord can file for eviction if the tenant doesn’t pay rent or move within five days. Sen. Kirt has filed Senate Bill 1575 that would extend that window to 10 days. The measure would also require the summons to be delivered at least seven days before any court appearance, instead of the current three days before the hearing.

Kirt says 75 percent of people that are evicted have children, and many of those families with young children. She says extending the eviction timeline is important, to give those families more time to determine their next steps and find a new place to call home.

“They may lose their home but they will not be homeless overnight and that's the challenge we face when people are out of their home - locked out of their home very quickly,” said Sen. Kirt.

The bill does not impact emergency situations, such as a tenant being involved in illegal activities at the property, or property damages. The legislation would still have protections for evictions if the tenant is not complying with the lease agreement.

The legislation would only apply to non-payment situations.

That bill is eligible to be heard on the senate floor.