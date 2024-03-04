News 9 Presents Severe Weather Awareness Day At The OKC Zoo

Join David Payne and the largest weather team in the state for some family-friendly fun at the Oklahoma City Zoo from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

By: News 9

Spring showers (and other weather phenomena) are always on Oklahomans’ minds this time of year.

Join David Payne and the largest weather team in the state for some family-friendly fun at the Oklahoma City Zoo from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Take photos with David Payne and Lacey Swope, meet and greet News 9’s meteorologists, storm trackers and Sky News 9 pilot Jim Gardner, plus, pick up free materials on how to prepare your family for severe weather season.

Event activities including photo opportunities will be taking place inside the Zoo’s Pachyderm Building at Expedition Africa. This event is free with regular Zoo admission. Follow News 9 for the latest weather on all the socials, our handle is @News9.