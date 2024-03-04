Oklahoma City Police Officer, Detainee Involved In Crash

Oklahoma City Police said an officer and a detainee inside a police vehicle when they were struck by another car in the southwestern part of the city.

By: News 9

-

One person was injured after a crash involving an Oklahoma City Police vehicle Monday morning, the department says.

Oklahoma City Police said an officer and a detainee inside the vehicle were travelling northbound near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 40 when they were struck by another vehicle.

The department said the officer and the two people inside the other vehicle were not hurt, but the detainee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.