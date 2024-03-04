Grove Middle School Robotics Team Qualifies For World Championships In Boston

Grove Middle Schoolers are preparing to take on competitors from around the world in two separate robotics competitions.

By: News 9

The hard work of the Grove Public School’s Robotics team pays off after being the only Oklahoma team to qualify for the world championship.

The seventh graders took home first place at the Oklahoma First Lego League State Championship back in December.

Now they're looking ahead as they get ready to take on world championships and Boston later this year.

Lori Farris has been coaching Robotics for 17 years and says while the students are having fun, they're getting hands-on training in science, technology, engineering and math.

"They have to write their own presentations and their own skits and come up with their own engineering project," robotics coach Lori Farris said.

Students practice every week with software engineers working to create a robot that will complete its missions on the field.

Eighth-grader Chloe Scott is heading to a different competition in Boston in just a few months.

"You have to encompass everything, you have to think about the problem and the prompt," Scott said. "You have to think about how you're going to solve the problem and how does it impact the world,"

Farris has had multiple teams qualify for world championships every year since the start of her coaching career but says the real highlight has been watching her students grow into strong professionals.

"It allows me to help them become the people they want to be when they are older and I can't quit because they're the future," Coach Farris said.

The Grove Robotics team says they're excited to about the opportunity to take on competitors from around the world but say they need help getting there.

If you'd like to help them reach their $30,000 goal CLICK HERE.