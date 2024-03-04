Arrest Warrant Issued For 3 Accused Of Skimming Metro ATMs

New court documents reveal how investigators caught on to the Romanian nationals accused of targeting people in the Oklahoma City metro.

Oklahoma City Police and the Secret Service are investigating a multi-state credit card skimming operation.

The documents reveal a group of scammers inserted credit card skimming devices at local ATMs back in November 2023.

The same people wanted for this crime were also arrested in December in Indiana for the same accusations.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a metro bank identified fraud on several accounts in late November, and traced those transactions back to skimming devices that had been installed the week before.

Inside the court document, an investigator said more than $17,000 was taken before the fraud was discovered.

Most of the victims had less than $1,000 each taken from their accounts.

A spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau has tips for identifying skimming devices.

"If you have a really difficult time shoving your card into that machine, maybe don't shove it in," said Casey Farmer. "That could be an indicator there's some sort of skimming device stuck down in there that's trying to read you card information so a scammer can use it later."

The arrest warrant for one of the suspects in this case says they are a Romanian national.

So far, there is no record of that person being booked into Oklahoma County Jail.