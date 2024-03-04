Durant, Suns Host Gilgeous-Alexander And The Thunder

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Phoenix for tonight's matchup between the Suns and Oklahoma City. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.

By: Associated Press, News 9

Oklahoma City Thunder (41-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -4; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Suns are 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 6.8.

The Thunder are 25-14 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is eighth in the NBA averaging 13.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.6% from downtown. Luguentz Dort leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Suns score 117.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 113.3 the Thunder allow. The Thunder are shooting 50.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 46.3% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 13 the Thunder won 111-99 led by 35 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 27.5 points and 6.8 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 124.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Eric Gordon: day to day (groin), Damion Lee: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Jaylin Williams: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.