A pedestrian on a scooter was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition Sunday evening in Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In SW Oklahoma City Hospitalized In Critical Condition

-

A pedestrian on a scooter was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition Sunday evening in Oklahoma City, police say.

It happened on SW 89th Street near South McKinney Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police report that a pedestrian, a man who has not been identified, was riding a scooter when he lost control and fell in the street.

He was struck by a car and critically injured, police confirmed. He was reported to have sustained a traumatic head injury.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

SW 89th Street closed in both directions between Douglas and Western Avenue as police worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.