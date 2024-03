A semi-crash along Interstate 44 forced traffic to a crawl for several hours Sunday afternoon.

By: News 9

Semi Rollover Causes Traffic Delays On Interstate 44

It happened near SW 134th Street where a semi collided with a truck that was hauling a boat.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.

