OU Basketball Falls To No. 1 Houston, Social Media Reacts To Dramatic Finish

The Sooners and Porter Moser took No. 1 Houston down to the wire but came up just short Saturday night in Lloyd Noble Center.

Saturday, March 2nd 2024, 9:33 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


NORMAN, Okla. -

Former head coach Kelvin Sampson returned to Norman in front of a sold-out crowd on national television as a conference opponent to the Sooners.

In the end, Houston's Jamal Shead grabbed a rebound and hit a fadeaway jumper with just .1 left on the clock to give the Cougars the win.

Here's the reaction on social media to the dramatic finish:
