Areas of the Texas panhandle saw the worst of this week's wildfires, but several communities in Oklahoma also evacuated this week including in Ellis County, where fires continue to burn Saturday evening.

'They Were Extremely Grateful': Metro Disaster Recovery Program Sends Supplies To Wildfire Victims

Wildfires in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles burned more than a million acres combined.

Now, some Oklahoma City groups want to help those in need.

After learning about the wildfires, members of the Peace Lutheran Church in Edmond sent a truck full of supplies to Borger, Texas.

The church started its disaster recovery warehouse program a year and a half ago.

It also sent supplies to Shawnee last year after an EF-2 tornado hit the area.

The church is part of a network of disaster warehouses across the United States.

One organizer says they focus on bringing supplies beyond food and water, including health kits and cleaning kits.

"But it's a smaller community of about 12,000 with surrounding areas," said Peace warehouse coordinator Susan Bedwell. "And they haven't gotten as much notice. And so they were extremely grateful for the things that we brought out."

The Oklahoma Forestry Service says most of Western and North-Central Oklahoma is under a ref-flag warning through the weekend.

People in those areas are asked to avoid activities that could spark a fire and to evacuate if needed.