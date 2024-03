Authorities say that a tree that fell onto high power lines sparked a fire on Saturday in Bethany.

By: News 9

Fallen Tree On Powerline In Bethany Sparks Backyard Fire

Bethany Firefighters are investigating the scene near NW 36th and MacArthur, where the fire happened in the afternoon.

Officials said two outbuildings caught fire and a neighboring home had minor damage to its siding.

Fortunately, no one was injured.