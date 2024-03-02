Sooners Fall To Pittsburgh 19-9 In Vegas Opener

Oklahoma baseball dropped the opener of the inaugural Las Vegas College Baseball Classic Friday to Pittsburgh, 19-9, in seven innings.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

An offensive outburst on both sides, the teams traded runs throughout the contest before an eight-run fifth inning from Pitt put the game out of reach for OU.

Oklahoma plated three in each the first and second innings with runs batted in coming from sophomore Easton Carmichael, seniors Anthony Mackenzie and Michael Snyder and junior Bryce Madron.

Pitt battled back from three-run deficits in each the first and third innings, taking the lead for good in the third courtesy a six-run frame.

The Sooners fought back with an RBI single from Mackenzie in the fourth and two-run single from Snyder in the sixth.

The Panthers won the contest via run-rule in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded walk.

Oklahoma piled up 13 hits to Pitt's 17 in the game, with five Sooners recording multi-hit contests and three in Carmichael, Snyder and Mackenzie with multiple RBIs.

The Sooners threw eight pitchers in the game with starting pitcher, junior LHP Braden Davis (1-1) taking his first loss as a Sooner. Davis struck out four while senior righty Jett Lodes fanned a pair.

OU returns to action Saturday vs. Cal with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The game can be watched via subscription on D1Baseball.com and heard locally in Oklahoma on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM or nationwide on The Varsity app. Tickets for the event can be purchased via LasVegasCollegeBaseballClassic.com.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma baseball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Baseball) and like Oklahoma Baseball on Facebook.