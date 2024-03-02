Officers’ Heroic Rescue Caught on Body Camera

In a daring act of bravery, two Bethany Police Officers risked their lives to save a man trapped inside a burning home near Northwest 23rd and Meridian earlier this week. Responding to the emergency call, Corporal Steven Yeager and his partner arrived at the scene just before 9 AM on Tuesday.

-

In a daring act of bravery, two Bethany Police Officers risked their lives to save a man trapped inside a burning home near Northwest 23rd and Meridian earlier this week. Responding to the emergency call, Corporal Steven Yeager and his partner arrived at the scene just before 9 AM on Tuesday.

Upon reaching the smoke-filled residence, body cameras captured the intense moments as officers forced their way in, guided only by a faint voice inside.

Corporal Yeager, recounting the challenging rescue, stated, "with the smoke pouring out, I knew it was going to be bad inside."

Despite limited visibility and lack of fire gear, the officers persevered, with Yeager recalling, "It burns, burns your eyes, nose, and everything.

The victim, trapped in his room, responded to the officer's calls, helping to lead them to his location. The officers quickly pulled him to safety.

Chief JD Reid commended Corporal Yeager's quick thinking, emphasizing the importance of having the right officer at the right time. Yeager, modestly deflecting credit, said the outcome represents the collective dedication of all first responders, stating, "with each one, it builds confidence and competence, and you know, just press forward."

The rescue not only saved a life but also garnered community support. A good Samaritan, moved by the heroic actions, showed up at the scene and wrote a check to help the man and his family rebuild.

Yeager reported that the rescued individual and his family expressed immense gratitude with Chief Reid emphasizing the crucial role played by quick and decisive responses in such situations.