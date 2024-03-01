OU Softball Dedicates Brand New Love's Field

It was a historic day in Norman as the Oklahoma Sooner softball team unveiled and played its first game in its new stadium, Love's Field.

By: News 9

OU's president, Athletic Director, head coach Patty Gasso, and players were all there for the ribbon cutting on the $48 million stadium.

It's nearly three times as big as the previous softball complex and can seat more than four thousand fans.

Gasso said the field is a game-changer for women's athletics.

"This stadium is breaking ceilings for women's softball and all the women athletic programs across the country challenging donors and companies to invest in donor athletics," Gasso said.

While the field is ready, construction continues on other parts of the stadium, including the team areas.

The Sooners took on Miami Ohio on Friday and won for their first game in the new stadium.