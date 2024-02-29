Progress is being made on a more than $10 million bridge reconstruction project in Northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Plans For $10 Million Bridge Reconstruction In NW OKC Begin

The May Avenue bridge over Northwest Expressway collapsed in 2016 when a semi crashed into it.

This week the Oklahoma City City Council heard preliminary plans to replace the bridge and possibly resconstruct the surrounding area.

Four options were laid out to councilors, including a diverging diamond interchange.

This is an example of one of those interchanges in Missouri which is what engineers are recommending.

Engineers say that option allows multiple sidewalks, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings.

It's something Councilmember James Cooper says he's interested in.

Final plans are expected late this year with construction scheduled to begin next Spring.