1 Person Injured After NB I-44 Accident Involving Jackknifed Semi Truck

Thursday, February 29th 2024, 3:46 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Drivers should expect a delay on Interstate 44 Northbound in Oklahoma City, due to an accident involving a jackknifed semi truck.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed this was an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard boxes and a single-passenger car involved. EMSA was on the scene treating one person, according to OCFD.

The accident occurred on 850 South Interstate 44 Northbound, which is near I-44 and I-40.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
