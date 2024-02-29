Executive Director Resigns From Oklahoma Turnpike Authority After Attorney General Drummond Issues Opinion

Leadership changes will affect the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Department of Transportation after Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued an opinion saying the same person can't lead both agencies and serve as the state's Transportation Secretary.

By: News 9

On Wednesday, Drummond issued his opinions on the OTA and ODOT in response to a formal opinion request from Sen. Mary Boren.

Drummond said his opinion holds that an individual may not serve as the Secretary of Transportation, Executive Director of ODOT, and Executive Director of OTA simultaneously.

Before this opinion, Tim Gatz served simultaneously in three roles: the Secretary of Transportation, Executive Director of the Department of Transportation, and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Gatz has served as Executive Director of OTA since 2016, Executive Director of ODOT, and Secretary of Transportation since 2019.

Drummond says the state Constitution bars one person from holding more than one public office at a time, with a few exceptions.

Gatz will now serve as only the director of ODOT.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called Drummond’s opinion "a political attack" in a statement on Wednesday.

He says, regardless, he will continue to seek guidance from Gatz as he continues to lead the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

His full statement reads:

“Tim Gatz has dedicated his career to serving the state of Oklahoma for 34 years. He is highly sought after by businesses and governments all over the country but has chosen to stay here and serve his state.

I am disappointed that he is the victim of a pointless political attack. I will continue to seek his guidance as he continues to lead the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as its director. His expertise and national reputation are essential to making Oklahoma a top 10 state.”

ODOT and OTA issued a joint statement, saying the OTA board will begin work to appoint a new director, while Governor Stitt's office will appoint a new Secretary of transportation.

ODOT's statement also addresses how the agencies will operate going forward:

"ODOT and OTA will maintain day-to-day operations and continue to serve the public without interruption. The agencies have a long history of working together and the same goal of providing safe transportation infrastructure across Oklahoma. ODOT’s and OTA’s highway and turnpike systems connect seamlessly for the benefit of the traveling public, and the two agencies will continue to share agency resources when appropriate and as allowed by state statute."

In a different opinion from Drummond on Wednesday, he said a bill changing who appoints members to the Turnpike Authority Board does not violate the state constitution.

The statement was in response to a request from Sen. John Haste and said that House Bill 2263 does not violate the state Constitution’s separation of powers provision.

Right now, the Governor appoints all six board members; under the proposal, the Governor would appoint only two, while the House and Senate leadership would each appoint two members.