The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were able to contain a building fire Thursday morning near South Western Avenue and Southwest 66th Street.

Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned structure Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.